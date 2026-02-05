It was time for a change: Takeaways from the Chicago Bulls and Artūras Karnišovas after the trade deadline

The Chicago Bulls have decided it’s finally time.

It is finally time to tear the roster down for players, picks and expiring contracts to take a shot at rebuilding the roster.

Just don’t say that word in front of Bulls’ executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas. This is not a rebuild.

"I’m still staying away from that word," Karnišovas said. "We’re in a stage."

Whatever the Bulls want to call this – a stage, rebuild, re-tool, or some other fourth thing – the team decided what they’re currently doing isn’t good enough.

They made that clear on Thursday, as the trade deadline ended with the Bulls having completed seven trades in total.

Here’s what we learned from the Bulls after the trade deadline, when Karnišovas addressed the media.

Karnišovas and the Bulls decided it was time to change

After three years of middling in the NBA where the NBA Play-In Tournament has been the high for the Bulls, Karnišovas wants a change. He didn’t pinpoint an exact moment when he wanted to change.

He just decided it was time because of the timing of the season.

"The play-in is not our goal, a championship is," Karnišovas said. "We’re not satisfied in being in the middle."

Now, gone are the likes of Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic and more. The team Karnišovas put together in 2021 is gone, and what remains are a plethora of players and 14 second-round picks between 2026 and 2032.

Karnišovas later said the moves were based on the front office focusing on three things.

First, where the Bulls are and where they’re going. Second, building around experienced young players and making those players better with pieces they believe can play together. Third, getting financial flexibility and draft capital.

"We’ve maintained financial flexibility which gives us options whether it is free agency or the draft," Karnišovas said.

The Bulls believed they accomplished that mission in the NBA’s apron era with 10 contracts that are set to expire at the end of this season, the draft capital they acquired and the players they traded for.

"We thought it was good timing to make these changes," Karnišovas said.

The Bulls are giving a wide runway for the acquired players

The Bulls were among the league leaders with seven trades made. Not all of them are official, but the trades involving White and Vucevic are official.

"A lot of decisions had to be made," Karnišovas said. "We’ll have a lot of room under the cap."

In making these trades, the Bulls took on a handful of players they’re going to give a runway of opportunities to play.

Karnišovas said the Bulls targeted specific players that fit the team’s play style, and that the next 30 games will be crucial in player evaluation.

If they want to stay in Chicago, they need to earn it.

"Being in the middle is what we don’t want to do," Karnišovas said. "We have to take a look at different combinations of players."

Collin Sexton, acquired in the White trade, and Jaden Ivey, acquired for Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric, are two candidates of players that can stick around. Sexton is an efficient offensive player, and Ivey is only 23-years-old and has averaged over 15 points per game in his NBA career.

They’re young and talented, and fit alongside the Bulls’ young group of players they want to build around: Matas Buzelis, Josh Giddey and Noa Essengue.

The Bulls have no regrets about the timing

The main criticism of the Bulls over the last few years was, why weren’t they trading players when they had higher value?

Karnišovas said he does not regret bringing the Bulls at this stage last year. Right now, he said, was the right time.

The Bulls’ front office, ownership and coaching staff are all in "lock step" with this pivot, Karnišovas said. While he doesn’t know what the team will look like in a calendar year, Karnišovas accomplished what he was focusing on.

Now, it’s time for the Bulls to figure out who they want to keep over the final 30 games of the year. Then, they can decide who they want to pursue when the offseason arrives.

"It’s my responsibility to make this better," Karnišovas said.