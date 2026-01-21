Family to sue Joliet after police officer searches 12-year-old girl during traffic stop

The Brief A family will file a federal lawsuit over the search of a 12-year-old girl during a Joliet traffic stop. Police acknowledged the search violated policy and constitutional standards. The lawsuit will allege civil rights violations and failures in training and supervision.



The family of a 12-year-old girl will file a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Joliet and the Joliet Police Department, alleging the child was unlawfully searched by a male police officer during a routine traffic stop.

What we know:

The girl was allegedly a passenger in a vehicle and was not suspected of any crime when she was ordered out and subjected to a pat-down search by the officer.

The pat-down included contact with her upper thigh and groin area and was record on the officer's body-worn camera, according to The Cochran Firm, which is representing the family.

Joliet police later acknowledged the search violated department policy and constitutional standards and said the officer involved was disciplined.

Attorneys said the lawsuit will allege violations of the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments and raises concerns about training, supervision and protections for minors during police encounters.

What they're saying:

"This should never happen to any child," the girl’s mother said in a statement. "My daughter did nothing wrong. She complied with police instructions, and yet she was put through something no child should experience, especially not from the people who are supposed to be protecting them.

What's next:

The family and their attorneys are expected to discuss the lawsuit at a 10:30 a.m. news conference on Thursday.