Joliet West mom alleges assistant coach used N-word, white players called opponents monkeys

The Brief A Joliet West High School mother says an unnamed assistant football coach used a racial slur toward her 16-year-old son during practice. The district says it investigated the allegation but found no evidence to corroborate it. The mother disputes that finding and is calling for accountability while urging others with information to come forward.



A Joliet West High School mother is demanding action after her 16-year-old son alleged that an unnamed assistant football coach used the N-word during practice.

Shakelah Jamison says her two sons, both 16-year-old juniors and football players at Joliet West, came home with an allegation she says she could not ignore.

"The coach told him, ‘Move, you big Black [N-word,]" Jamison said, recounting what her son told her. "And I just couldn't believe it. I was in disbelief when he told me."

Jamison says one of her sons was the target of the alleged slur and her other son witnessed the encounter. She says several other students also heard what happened and provided information to school officials.

"When I have two sons in the school, who both have said the same story, as well as three or four other friends... it’s not a joke," Jamison said.

The coach accused by the family is an assistant football coach whose name FOX Chicago is not identifying. The allegation does not involve Joliet West head football coach Dan Tito.

District says investigation found no corroborating evidence

Joliet Township High School District 204 confirms it received a complaint alleging that a football coach directed a racial slur toward a student.

According to the district, Joliet West administrators "immediately conducted a thorough investigation," which included interviews with football team members and coaching staff.

"The investigation found no evidence to corroborate the allegation," the district said in a statement to FOX Chicago.

The district says it has asked anyone with additional information to contact Joliet West administrators.

"We have asked that anyone who has additional information share it with Joliet West administration, and at this time, we have not received any information that would corroborate the allegation," the district said. "Out of respect for the privacy of the students and staff involved, JTHS cannot share further details."

Jamison disputes the district’s conclusion and says she believes information provided by her sons and other students should have been enough for the district to take additional action.

"I just don’t understand how the school can allow for somebody of position and power to talk to the children like this and they get a slap on the wrist," Jamison said.

She says the assistant coach has since returned to work.

"It breaks my heart that these children have to continue to go through this," Jamison said. "In this day and age when you teach your kids to be loving and caring and to love everybody equally."

District: ‘Racism has no home in any of our schools’

The district stressed that it takes allegations of racism seriously.

"Joliet Township High School takes every complaint seriously. Racism has no home in any of our schools, and JTHS remains committed to providing a safe, respectful and inclusive environment for every student," the district said.

The district also provided FOX Chicago with a message it sent to students, parents and staff district-wide on Sept. 23 regarding the allegation.

That message again stated that administrators interviewed team members and coaching staff and that the investigation, at that time, had found no evidence corroborating the allegation.

The district encouraged anyone with additional information to come forward and outlined several ways students and families can report concerns.

Students can speak directly with a teacher, counselor, social worker, dean, administrator or another trusted adult. Families can also contact school officials through the district's staff directory or online contact form.

The district also provides an online reporting form that can be submitted anonymously and a separate Request for Support Form for students who need help or know another student who may need assistance.

"The privacy of our students and staff remains our priority; we are unable to share additional information at this time," the district's message said.

Earlier, separate concerns involving players

Jamison also provided FOX Chicago with emails showing she raised a separate concern about alleged racial language involving football players earlier in September.

That complaint was different from the current allegation involving the unnamed assistant coach.

On Sept. 12, Jamison emailed head football coach Dan Tito, telling him she had been informed that some white Joliet West players were referring to opposing players as "monkeys" on the field.

Jamison wrote that she wanted Tito to speak with his players and said she had also made the principal aware of her concerns.

"This racism has to stop," she wrote.

Tito responded the following morning, thanking Jamison for bringing the matter to his attention.

"This will be addressed on Monday with our entire program to ensure this behavior does not continue," Tito wrote.

Again, Tito is not the coach Jamison accuses of using the N-word toward her son. His correspondence with Jamison concerns the earlier and separate allegation involving players.

For Jamison, however, the two complaints have raised broader questions about racial language surrounding the football program and whether students feel comfortable reporting what they hear or experience.

"This is the reason kids don't speak out," Jamison said. "You have a scholar, a straight-A student with college credits, who came to you and said... this happened to another student. And you're saying his credibility is not acceptable."

A mother calls on others to come forward

Jamison says both of her sons have made the honor roll. One is a straight-A student taking advanced classes and already earning college credit.

"They're both football students. They're doing fantastic," she said.

Now Jamison is asking students and parents who may have additional information about the assistant coach allegation—or who have experienced similar behavior—to come forward.

"I believe that it's time to speak up," Jamison said. "Our kids deserve to be at school and play a fair game and not have to deal with any racial slurs or anything of that nature."

That call mirrors the district’s own request for anyone with additional information to contact administrators.

But Jamison says she wants more than statements. She says she plans to continue pressing for answers and accountability.

"I am prepared to go to every board meeting," Jamison said. "I'm prepared to organize walkouts. I’m prepared for anything that they could throw at us until we get justice for my son."