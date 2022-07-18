Jordan Peele talks inspirations behind his new film 'Nope'

Jordan Peele, the Oscar-winning writer/director of "Get Out" and "Us" returns with the third terrifying entry into his ever-growing horror universe: the new extra-terrestrial thriller "Nope."

Peele’s films are known for their deep symbolism and layered messages – and FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton approached Peele with his own theories about "Nope":

The theory: this isn’t Peele making an alien film…it’s Peele making his version of Steven Spielberg’s "Jaws."

"Hmm," Peele said. "I would say 'thank you' and…I think this is Jordan Peele doing 'Nope.'"

Peele added "It is a different thing and at the same time, I got a lot from ‘Close Encounters,’ I got a lot of inspiration from ‘Jaws,’ and I got a lot of inspiration from Hitchcock and Kubrick. One thing I love about these big directors who take on big projects with big scope is that they’re using their abilities and pushing film as far as they can possibly do it."

"Nope" hits theaters on Friday.