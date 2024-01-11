Judge sides with wrestler in lawsuit against IHSA, grants temporary restraining order

A student-athlete is taking the Illinois High School Association to court and a judge's ruling on Thursday is putting him back on the mat.

Harrison Konder, who formerly attended Downers Grove North, has wrestled his entire high school career.

But, the hearing-impaired student says his grades started to fall behind. He then transferred to Montini Catholic High School for smaller class sizes prior to his senior year.

In the fall, his parents transferred guardianship to his grandmother in an effort to comply with IHSA laws.

But the board still ruled him ineligible to compete.

RELATED: Lombard wrestler with hearing disability sues IHSA for not letting him compete after school transfer

The IHSA sent a statement on Thursday afternoon from its executive director, Craig Anderson. It is shared below:

"While we disagree with the ruling, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) remains respectful of the decision made earlier today by the Honorable Jorge Alonso of the Northern District Court in granting a Temporary Restraining Order enjoining enforcement of the IHSA Board of Directors ruling. As a private membership organization, the IHSA staff and Board of Directors are tasked with upholding the by-laws voted into existence by IHSA member schools. We will continue to assess our legal options moving forward and will have no further comment while the litigation is ongoing."

In a letter sent to a Montini representative, the IHSA noted that there was no evidence that Konder sought learning accommodations at Downers Grove prior to transferring.

Konder sued and on Thursday, a judge sided with the teen, granting him a temporary restraining order and allowing him to return to the mat, for now.

The legal fight isn't over yet. The temporary restraining order will be in effect until Harrison's next court date on Jan. 25.