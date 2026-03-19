Juliana Stratton turns focus to Don Tracy in Senate election

The Brief After a strong primary win, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton is shifting focus to Republican opponent Don Tracy, who is criticizing her policies as promoting government dependency. Tracy argues for work requirements and reducing reliance on welfare programs, while accusing Democrats of mischaracterizing such policies as healthcare cuts. Stratton counters that Tracy’s stance threatens healthcare and economic security, framing the race as a contrast between supporting working families and aligning with Trump-era policies.



Fresh off a commanding and somewhat surprising primary election victory, Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton is turning her attention toward GOP candidate Don Tracy.

What we know:

Tracy is the former leader of the Illinois Republican Party. At a unity breakfast Wednesday, Tracy sought to define his opponent as someone who was in favor of creating more people dependent on government services.

"Juliana Stratton and others seem to be in favor of a culture of welfare dependency," Tracy said. "They seem to advocate for more welfare. And they complain when we have a tax bill that passed a year ago that contains some pretty modest work requirements. They whine and call it cuts in Medicaid, but it's just work requirements. We want to get people off the couches and into the workforce."

Stratton responded Thursday, saying she doesn't believe voters will respond favorably to Tracy's message.

"He's someone who's not going to stand up to Donald Trump and fight for the people of Illinois, and I think voters will see that contrast clearly," Stratton said. "What are we talking about here, people trying to make a livable wage, having access to healthcare. If you're not for that, I don't know what you're for. I'm not sure how someone plans to inspire voters telling them, 'I'm going to take away your healthcare. I don't want you to be able to care for your family, I don't want you to put food on the table for your children.' That's not an inspiring message for me or any voter."