Justin Timberlake has Lyme disease — Here’s why it’s commonly misdiagnosed, according to an expert

The conversation around Lyme disease is intensifying after pop star Justin Timberlake revealed his personal battle with the illness, bringing renewed attention to a chronic condition that experts say is often misunderstood and underdiagnosed.

Dr. Eboni Cornish, medical director at Amen Clinics and board member of the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society (ILADS), says Lyme disease has become an "epidemic," with potentially hundreds of thousands of patients misdiagnosed each year.

While the disease is commonly associated with deer ticks, Cornish noted it can also be transmitted by fleas and even passed from mother to fetus.

Testing Troubles and Missed Diagnoses

What we know:

Lyme disease is most treatable when caught early, but Cornish says current standard blood tests can miss up to 60% of true cases.

The reason, she explains, is that the tests rely on a strong immune response, which Lyme disease can suppress. Without a reliable diagnosis, many patients suffer for years with worsening symptoms and no clear explanation.

"A lot of people, less than 40% of patients, recall having that traditional bullseye tick bite or rash. It can appear differently in different skin tones in melanin patients, but at the same time, it's not common," said Cornish. "The majority of my patients, because I treat at Amen Clinic, chronic patients, don't even recall having a tick bite or a rash at all. And at the same time, when we talk about testing, now we have advocates in my organization, ILADS, which is the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society. And it's 600 doctors from all around the world that are treating this complex chronic illness."

Lyme disease doesn’t always happen the way people expect.

Early signs can include fatigue, joint pain, headaches, and flu-like symptoms, even in the summer. But it can also manifest as more complex neuropsychiatric issues such as depression, anxiety, and cognitive impairment.

Cornish urged physicians to include Lyme disease in their differential diagnosis when patients present with persistent, unexplained symptoms.

Some misdiagnosed individuals have been told they have fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis or chronic fatigue syndrome before finally receiving a Lyme diagnosis.

Treatment Urgency and Holistic Approach

What they're saying:

Once identified, Cornish said, the disease should be treated immediately, ideally within 30 days of exposure.

While antibiotics are part of the protocol, she emphasized a more comprehensive treatment strategy that includes immune system support, dietary changes and lifestyle adjustments.

As cases continue to rise nationwide, Cornish advises parents and outdoor enthusiasts to take extra precautions.

That includes using tick repellent, checking for bites after outdoor activities, and being aware of symptoms that don’t align with the season, such as summer flu.

Cornish called for better testing, increased public awareness and more robust physician training to reduce misdiagnosis rates and improve outcomes for patients living with this complex and often invisible disease.