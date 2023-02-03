Kane County man sentenced for DUI crash that left two victims with permanent injuries

article

A South Elgin man has been sentenced to three years for driving under the influence and causing a multi-vehicle crash in 2020.

John A. Schwartz, 23, pled guilty in September 2022 to the offense of aggravated DUI with great bodily harm.

According to prosecutors, Schwartz was driving a 2002 Chevrolet pick-up south on Dunham Road near Dunham Court at 10:30 a.m. on June 20, 2020.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Schwartz's vehicle rear-ended the first victim's car and forced it into the path of the second victim's vehicle — a garbage truck — which left the roadway and struck a tree.

Prosecutors said both victims suffered great bodily harm due to the crashes.

Schwartz was traveling in excess of 20 mph over the posted speed limit, and the investigation revealed he had marijuana and benzodiazepines in his system.

Schwartz must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence.