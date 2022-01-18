Kankakee County dealing with string of suspected fentanyl overdoses

Kankakee County says it has had at least seven drug overdoses in just 24 hours and two people did not survive.

Now, there have been more overdoses as Kankakee police continue to investigate.

Last week, there were seven overdoses in 24 hours — two died last week. Now, we are learning there were two more overdoses Saturday and one more person died.

The coroner in Kankakee says it appears to be fentanyl related, but that is not confirmed and will not be until toxicology reports come back.

Fentanyl is a synthetic drug 50 times more potent than heroin, and often cheaper.

So far this year, there have been seven suspected overdose deaths, compared to all of last year when there were 43 fatal overdoses.

Since Friday, a 20-year-old woman, 37-year-old man and another man aged 51 have all died. Several others were revived using narcan.

The seven who overdosed appeared to have been using together before overdosing.

An associate professor at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine, MaryAnn Mason, says older adult opioid overdose deaths have increased 1,188 percent since 1999. So, the news to her in Kankakee is not surprising.

"This is something that catches up with people of all walks of life. Of all age groups. Of all races, ethnicities, genders. Anyone can develop this issue. It's a human problem," said Mason.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Across the country in 2020, there was a 31 percent increase in fatal overdoses. Nearly 92,000 people died.

Advertisement

If you know anything about the cases in Kankakee, you are asked to contact police.