Illinois man shot to death at house party in Kankakee County

A 23-year-old Clifton man was fatally shot during a fight at a house party in Kankakee County Saturday morning.

Kankakee Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1100 block of Coyote Run in unincorporated Bourbonnais at 4:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Michael Godinez was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Godinez was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kankakee County Sheriff’s investigators are interviewing party-goers and witnesses about the incident and ask anyone with pertinent information to contact the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

There is no additional information at this time.