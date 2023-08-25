2-vehicle crash in Kankakee leaves 4 children injured, 1 seriously: police

A two-vehicle crash left four children injured, one seriously, Thursday night in Kankakee.

The accident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Court St. and Schuyler Ave., Kankakee police said.

One vehicle failed to stop at the intersection and struck another car, according to police. An 8-year-old child was seriously injured and is receiving medical attention.

Three other children only sustained minor injuries, police said.

The accident remains under investigation.