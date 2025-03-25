Karen Schepers cold case: Missing woman's car to be removed from Fox River

The Brief Authorities plan to remove the car of missing woman Karen Schepers from the Fox River nearly 42 years after she vanished in 1983. The vehicle, a yellow 1980 Toyota Celica, was found submerged near Slade Avenue Park by a nonprofit dive team working with Elgin police. Investigators have not yet determined if human remains or additional evidence were inside the car.



The vehicle belonged to Karen Schepers, a woman who was last seen on April 16, 1983, leaving a Carpentersville bar.

Elgin officials held a news briefing at 10 a.m. to provide an update on the search for Schepers. The car removal process will begin around 12:30 p.m.

Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said the dive site is being considered a crime scene with access open to only police and fire personnel.

"Once the vehicle has been safely removed from the Fox River, a determination will be made if any human remains are in the vehicle," Lalley said.

The Kane County Coroner's Office will be at the scene to make that determination.

"As the recovery of the vehicle is made, it is important to stress that this is the beginning of what is still considered an open and active investigation with many questions still to be answered," Lalley said. "As we continue to investigate this case, we will remain steadfast in our resolve to provide answers and closure to Karen's family."

Cold case breakthrough

What we know:

The Elgin Police Department confirmed late Monday night that Schepers’ yellow 1980 Toyota Celica was found submerged in the river near Slade Avenue Park. The discovery was made by an independent dive team, Chaos Divers, working alongside the Elgin police and fire departments.

Investigators identified the vehicle by matching its license plates to records from the missing woman’s case.

Chaos Divers is a nonprofit search and rescue organization based downstate, in Harrisburg, Illinois.

The search for Karen Schepers

The backstory:

Schepers, 23, was last seen around 1 a.m. on April 16, 1983, after leaving PM Bentley’s, a bar located in the Meadowdale Shopping Center in Carpentersville. She was there with co-workers and according to police, she was the last in her group to leave the establishment.

She never made it home. Both Schepers and her vehicle, a yellow 1980 Toyota Celica with red accent stripes, went missing without a trace—until now.

Elgin police were searching the Fox Fiver on Monday as part of an investigation into a 1983 cold cast involving a missing woman. Karen Schepers was last seen around 1 a.m. on April 16, 1983, when she attended a party with co-workers at a bar in Carpe

Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said on Monday night the vehicle had been located.

"At a location northwest of the Slade Avenue boat launch, a vehicle was identified. A diver then conducted a further assessment of the vehicle and was able to locate a license plate, XP8919, which matched the license plate of the 1980 Toyota Celica," Lalley said. "Due to current diving conditions, efforts to safely remove the vehicle from the Fox River will be conducted [Tuesday] with the assistance of Chaos Divers, the Elgin Fire Department, and the Kane County Coroner’s Office."

What we don't know:

It’s still unclear whether foul play is suspected.