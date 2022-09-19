Katlynn Kascheyen: Missing girl last seen Sunday morning in Chicago

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Katlynn Kascheyen, who goes by Kate, was last seen Sunday morning in the 4800 block of West Thomas Street, police said.

Kate was last seen wearing a black t-shirt over a pink and purple tie-die shirt, police said. She was also wearing dark gray leggings.

Accoridng to police, Kate frequents the areas around Hirsch and Kostner and Wabansia and Kostner. She is 5-foot-4, weighs 97 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Katlynn "Kate" Kascheyen | Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information on Kate's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Area Four SVU at 312-746-8251. The reference RD number is JF401461.