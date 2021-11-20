Kenosha shooting: 5 teens charged with multiple counts

article

Five teens have been charged with multiple counts after prosecutors say dozens of shots were fired into a Kenosha home on Oct. 16.

Combined, the teens are charged with 53 felony and misdemeanor counts stemming from the incident that unfolded near 49th Street and Sheridan Road.

The teens, from Kenosha, Racine and Zion, Illinois, range in age from 16 years old to 18 years old:

Davarion Parker-Davis, 18, Racine : Attempted first-degree intentional homicide (3 counts, as a party to a crime); first-degree recklessly endangering safety (5 counts, as a party to a crime); endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm (as a party to a crime); possession of a firearm by a felon; misdemeanor bail jumping

Kavarion Parker-Davis, 18, Racine : Attempted first-degree intentional homicide (3 counts, as a party to a crime); first-degree recklessly endangering safety (5 counts, as a party to a crime); endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm (as a party to a crime); misdemeanor bail jumping (2 counts)

Jahquiez Serintez, 18, Zion, Illinois : Attempted first-degree intentional homicide (3 counts, as a party to a crime); first-degree recklessly endangering safety (5 counts, as a party to a crime); endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm (as a party to a crime); felony bail jumping (2 counts)

Najaylen Tanner, 17, Kenosha : Attempted first-degree intentional homicide (3 counts, as a party to a crime); first-degree recklessly endangering safety (5 counts, as a party to a crime); endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm (as a party to a crime); misdemeanor bail jumping (2 counts)

Jeremiah Webb, 16, Kenosha: Attempted first-degree intentional homicide (3 counts, as a party to a crime); first-degree recklessly endangering safety (5 counts, as a party to a crime); endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm (as a party to a crime)

Kenosha police were dispatched to the shots fired report near 49th Street and Sheridan Road shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. It was reported that one person was injured.

A criminal complaint states that officers found 34 bullet strikes to the back of a home and 10 bullet strikes to the front. Forty-five spent shell casings were collected from outside the home. A vehicle behind the home also appeared to have been hit by gunfire.

Police spoke with a resident who said she was home with her children when Tanner, Serintez, Webb and Davarion Parker-Davis arrived between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. According to the complaint, she said she did not let them in. She later heard someone knocking on her front door right before the shooting, looked out the window and saw a person pointing a laser through the window. She then started running away and heard gunshots. Another person inside the home was struck.

The person who was shot spoke to police and said he was involved in a gang that had been "beefing" with members of Kenosha's "61st Street Gang," the complaint states. The person said it was "fight on sight" between members of the two gangs.

The complaint states that police located nearby surveillance video that showed the area at the time of the shooting and went through it with one of the people inside the home to see if they could identify anyone.

In that video, at around midnight, a white car parked in front of the home and three people went inside – identified as Davarion and Kavarion Parker-Davis and Serintez. Tanner, Webb and another person were already inside, the complaint states. Minutes after their arrived, Davarion Parker-Davis left the home, got into a vehicle and left the area.

Around 12:30 a.m., a car pulled up outside and Serintez, Tanner, Webb and another person left. Tanner returned and left again shortly thereafter. Kavarion Parker-Davis was the only defendant still at the house at that time, according to the complaint.

More than an hour passed and three different vehicles pulled up outside between 1:40 a.m. and 2 a.m. Kavarion Parker-Davis left the home around that time and got into one of the vehicles. The vehicles left shortly after 2 a.m.

One of the vehicles, though, returned to the home around 2:15 a.m. and three people – including the person who was shot – came inside. Minutes before 4 a.m., a group of seven people were seen walking single-file toward the home – the first apparently holding a handgun, according to the complaint. The second person, identified as Serintez, was holding a gun with a red laser. Tanner, Webb and Kavarion Parker-Davis were also identified among the seven people. Three of the seven people were not initially identified.

Video footage showed more than one of the suspects looking into the windows of the home. In that footage, police identified Davarion Parker-Davis as one of the seven; he was holding a black handgun, the complaint states.

The video then showed Tanner, Webb and Kavarion Parker-Davis walk to the front of the home while Serintez, Davarion Parker-Davis and the two unidentified suspects went to the back.

Tanner and Webb were seen on video firing several rounds, approximately 16, according to the complaint. Webb continued to fire shots as he and Tanner ran westbound on 49th Street with Kavarion Parker-Davis running with them. Gunfire then erupted behind the home, there was a "brief pause" and a second round of gunfire began before suspects were seen running on video down 10th Avenue.

Around 7:30 a.m. – hours after the shooting – police pursued a fleeing vehicle that ultimately crashed. Five people, including Tanner and Webb, were inside. Two guns belonging to Tanner and Webb were found inside. Testing confirmed that both guns had been used in the shooting, according to the complaint. One of the guns was also linked to seven other shootings that happened from Chicago to Racine.

On Nov. 12, a search warrant was executed at the home of Davarion and Kavarion Parker-Davis. There, police found four handgun magazines in Kavarion Parker-Davis' bedroom, the complaint states. Kavarion Parker-Davis was arrested at his workplace; there, his backpack was found with a handgun and loaded magazine inside.

Police spoke to Kavarion Parker-Davis, who denied knowledge of the gun. He identified himself in the video footage from outside the home, but denied knowing anyone else there. He also denied returning to the home around the time of the shooting, claiming that the person seen on video was "just someone wearing the same clothing as him."

Davarion Parker-Davis, the complaint states, said he was at the home with two other defendants that night. When shown pictures of the group arriving prior to the shooting, he denied being there at all.

Court documents show Davarion Parker-Davis was previously convicted of felonies, including fleeing/eluding police and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. As a result of those convictions, he was no longer legally allowed to own or possess a firearm. He was also out on cash bond at the time for a Racine County offense. He made an initial court appearance for Kenosha incident, and cash bond was set at $500,000. He is due back for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 24.

Kavarion Parker-Davis is also scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 24. He made an initial appearance on Nov. 29, and cash bond was also set at $500,000.

Webb's initial court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 24.

Warrants for the arrests of Serintez and Tanner were issued on Nov. 18.