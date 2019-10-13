Expand / Collapse search

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei sets world marathon record in Chicago

Associated Press
Kenya's Brigid Kosgei crosses the finish line as she wins the women's 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon with the World Record on October 13 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

CHICAGO - Brigid Kosgei of Kenya won the Chicago Marathon on Sunday in 2 hours, 14 minutes, 4 seconds to break the world record in the event.

The 25-year-old Kosgei bested the previous mark of 2:15:25 set by Paula Radcliffe in London 16 years ago. She won in Chicago last year in 2:18:35.

Kosgei's run came little more than 24 hours after fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to run 26.2 miles in less than two hours, clocking 1:59:41 in Vienna. Unlike Kipchoge's performance, however, Kosgei's mark was set in an official race on a record-eligible course.

Ababel Yeshaneh and Gelete Burka, both of Ethiopia, finished second and third on Sunday. Yeshaneh's time was 2:20:51 and Burka's was 2:20:55

Lawrence Cherono won the men's race in 2:05:45. Ethiopia's Dejene Debela was second in 2:05:46 and Asefa Mengstu was third in 2:05:48.

Runners compete during the 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on October 13, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)