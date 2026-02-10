11-year-old boy reported missing from Chicago's SW Side found

The Brief Chicago police are searching for 11-year-old Kyle Sanders, who was reported missing Feb. 10 from the 8000 block of South Pulaski Road. He is 4 feet 11 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a navy blue uniform shirt, khaki pants, a royal blue hoodie and black gym shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Area 1 Special Victims Unit detective office at 312-747-8380.



UPDATE: Police say Sanders has been found.

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy on the city’s Southwest Side.

What we know:

Kyle Sanders was reported missing Feb. 10 from the 8000 block of South Pulaski Road, police said.

Pictured is Kyle Sanders, 11. (Chicago PD )

He is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. Sanders was last seen wearing a navy blue uniform shirt, khaki pants, a royal blue hoodie and black gym shoes, authorities said.

Additional details about the case were not immediately available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Sanders’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Area 1 Special Victims Unit detective office at 312-747-8380.