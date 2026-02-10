11-year-old boy reported missing from Chicago's SW Side found
CHICAGO - UPDATE: Police say Sanders has been found.
Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy on the city’s Southwest Side.
What we know:
Kyle Sanders was reported missing Feb. 10 from the 8000 block of South Pulaski Road, police said.
Pictured is Kyle Sanders, 11. (Chicago PD )
He is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. Sanders was last seen wearing a navy blue uniform shirt, khaki pants, a royal blue hoodie and black gym shoes, authorities said.
Additional details about the case were not immediately available.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Sanders’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Area 1 Special Victims Unit detective office at 312-747-8380.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.