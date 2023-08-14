Dallas woman who said airline passenger was 'not real' apologizes in tearful video

A Dallas woman who had a meltdown and claimed one of the passengers was ‘not real’ on an American Airlines flight last month is speaking publicly about the incident for the first time.

38-year-old Tiffany Gomas posted a video for the first time since the footage of her profanity-laden rant on a flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Orlando went viral.

In the plane video, Gomas can be heard saying "I’m telling you, I’m getting the f–k off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f–k off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it."

"I don’t give two f–ks, but I am telling you right now – that motherf–ker back there is NOT real," she adds, gesturing to the back of the plane. Other passengers can be seen in the video turning their heads to where she pointed.

After the video went viral and sparked thousands of memes, Gomas stayed quiet. On Sunday, she broke her silence.

"Hey everyone, it is Tiffany Gomas, probably better known as the crazy plane lady, which is completely warranted," she says at the start of the video.

Media reports identified Gomas as the woman on the plane earlier this month.

"First and foremost I want to take full responsibility for my actions. They were completely unacceptable," she said. "My use of profanity was completely unnecessary and I want to apologize to everyone on that plane, especially those who had children on board."

Gomas said she's been able to laugh at the memes that people have posted, but it has also come with a concerning amount of coverage, some of which she called "invasive" and "unkind."

"We all have our bad moments, some far worse than others, and mine happened to be caught on camera for the whole world to see multiple times," she said through tears.

Gomas said she is trying to use her experience to do some good, pointing to her website which she said will be used to talk about mental health and cyberbullying.

The page includes an embed of her video statement, with words "stay tuned."

Gomas did not go into what got her so upset.

According to an incident report from DFW Airport DPS, Gomas was arguing with a family, accusing them of stealing her air pods.

A written criminal trespass notice was created for Gomas making the disturbance on the flight, but she left the airport before she could sign the notice.