Lake County (Indiana) trying to identify family of recently deceased man

The Lake County, Indiana, coroner’s office is looking to find the family of a recently deceased Hammond man.

Timothy Farkas, 68, is in the care of the coroner’s office, Lake County coroner Merrilee Frey said. He lived at the Renaissance Towers, 535 Logan Dr.

Farkas is 5-foot-7, weighs about 150 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes, the coroner’s office said. He previously worked in the oil refinery industry in Casper, Wyoming and Atlantic Richfield Refinery in East Chicago, Indiana.

The coroner’s office is now asking for the public’s help in finding Farkas’ immediate family or relatives.

Anyone with information about Farkas can call the coroner’s office at 219-755-3265.