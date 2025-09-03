Lake County man dies in crash involving stolen car, alcohol: officials

The Brief A 27-year-old man, identified as Joshua Rosendahl of Ingleside, died in a head-on crash early Wednesday in Lake County while driving a stolen Honda sedan with an open bottle of whiskey in his lap. The crash occurred around 5 a.m. on Route 134 when the Honda veered into oncoming traffic and struck a GMC work truck. Rosendahl was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries, while the GMC driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries; the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.



A 27-year-old man died Wednesday morning after a crash involving a stolen car and alcohol in Lake County, officials said.

What we know:

About 5 a.m., Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded to a head-on crash with heavy damage on Route 134 east of North Catherine Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 911 caller, who was involved in the crash, requested an ambulance.

Investigators said a Honda sedan, reported stolen the day before, was traveling west on Route 134 when it crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck a GMC work truck. The Honda’s driver suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said an open bottle of whiskey was found in his lap.

The GMC driver was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Honda driver was identified as Joshua Rosendahl, 27, of Ingleside. Preliminary autopsy results showed he died of blunt force injuries to his head, neck and chest, authorities said.

What's next:

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team is investigating.