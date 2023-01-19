Lake County woman charged with stealing mail from neighbors

article

A Lake County woman was arrested and charged with stealing mail from her neighbors this week.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office say Gabriella Pollari, 44, of Long Grove, was charged with identify theft and drug possession following her arrest.

Pollari was seen lingering around several mailboxes near Schaffer Road and Manassas Lane. One resident called 911 and reported a suspicious vehicle around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the area and did not find the vehicle or the driver. They received another call around 4:15 p.m. about the same suspicious vehicle. The caller was concerned because of recent mail thefts in the area.

The caller reported the license plate number to the Sheriff's Office and deputies located the vehicle near Bridgewater Lane and Gettysburg Road where they conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as Pollari. While speaking with her, the sheriff’s deputy observed drug paraphernalia and drugs in the vehicle.

Pollari was arrested, and her vehicle was searched.

The sheriff’s deputy located mail and packages in Pollari’s vehicle belonging to numerous victims who live in the area. This mail contained very sensitive information such as social security numbers, tax documents, checks, and more.

Additional charges are possible, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The U.S. Postal Police have been contacted and are also investigating.

Residents in this area missing mail should contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Pollari remains held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court scheduled for Thursday.