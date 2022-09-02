Lake Forest business receives bomb threat; police determine it to be fake

A Lake Forest business was evacuated after it received a bomb threat Friday morning.

At about 10 a.m., police received a call about an alleged bomb threat at a business in Lake Forest.

Preliminary information suggested that the suspect lived in a residence next to Lake Forest High School, police said.

Out of an abundance of caution, police said the business was evacuated and Lake Forest High School entered a soft lockdown.

Police then determined that the suspect was not at the initial location, and there was no credible threat to the Lake Forest business.

The suspect was eventually traced to Waukegan.

Police continue to investigate the incident for criminal charges.

There is no threat to the public at this time, police said.