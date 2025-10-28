Batteries spark fire in Lake Forest garbage truck

The Brief A garbage truck fire in Lake Forest caused by a lithium-ion battery was quickly extinguished with no injuries or damage reported. The driver contained the fire by removing burning items before fire crews arrived, preventing a more serious incident. Officials reminded residents to properly dispose of lithium-ion batteries at the city’s Compost & Recycling Center to avoid similar fires.



The cause of a fire in the back of a garbage truck in Lake Forest last weekend has been determined.

What we know:

The fire started Saturday at the back of the truck at the Lake Forest Compost & Recycling Center, according to the Lake Forest Fire Department.

Officials said the fire was contained by the driver, who removed the burning items and moved the vehicle away from the flames. Fire crews arrived shortly after and quickly put out the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the truck was not damaged.

According to officials, the fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery.

"The quick actions of the driver and responding crews helped prevent what could have been a much more serious incident," Lake Forest Fire Chief Andy Rick said. "We’re thankful for the safe outcome and want to remind residents to dispose of lithium-ion batteries properly to prevent fires like this."

The department urges Lake Forest residents to avoid discarding electronics containing lithium-ion batteries in their garbage cans or recycling bins. Batteries can be dropped off at the city's Compost & Recycling Center for proper disposal.

For more safety tips on battery disposal, visit the National Fire Protection Association's Fire Prevention Week page.