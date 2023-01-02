Lake Station woman killed in New Year's Day crash; driver charged with OWI

A man is facing charges in connection with a New Year's Day crash that killed a woman and seriously injured two other people on I-94 in Indiana.

The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. between a Chevrolet Colorado and a Chevrolet Cobalt that were traveling in the westbound lanes of the interstate near the 42 mile-marker, according to Indiana State Police.

As the cars were traveling in the curve of the roadway, the Cobalt drifted into the Colorado's lane and sideswiped it, causing the Colorado to run off the road, through a guardrail and down an embankment, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Sarah J. Cantrell, 73, who was in the backseat at the time of the crash was unresponsive at the scene and later died at South Bend Memorial Hospital, police said. The driver of the Colorado and a front seat passenger were both treated for serious, life-threatening injuries.

Indiana State Police

State troopers conducted a field sobriety test on the driver of the Cobalt, 19-year-old Jordan M. Morrissey. Further investigation revealed evidence of recent drug use inside the car and the odor of alcohol on Morrissey's breath, police said.

Police said Morrissey was offered a certified chemical test for intoxication and agreed to a blood draw.

Morrissey was transported to LaPorte County Jail. He faces the following charges: