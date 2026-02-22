Suburban Chicago RV fire kills 1 person, police say

One person was killed in a RV fire in north suburban Des Plaines early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene of the fire in the 2600 block of Scott Street in Des Plaines around 6:45 a.m., according to the Des Plaines Police Department.

Firefighters put out the fire and found the deceased person inside the RV, police said.

Officials have not identified the victim, pending notification of next of kin and further investigation.

The Des Plaines Fire Department, State Fire Marshal’s Investigators and Des Plaines police are investigating the incident and the cause of the fire.