Lanes reopen on I-394 in Ford Heights after debris falls from overpass

Several lanes on Illinois Route 394 were shut down for hours Friday after vehicles were hit by debris that fell from an overpass near south suburban Ford Heights.

About 4 p.m., northbound lanes on I-394 were shut down between Glendwood Dyer Road and U.S. Route 30 after authorities received calls of debris falling from a bridge, Illinois State Police said.

Lanes were open at 7:15 p.m. after a bridge inspector examined the condition of the bridge, state police said.

No injuries were reported but “a few vehicles” were hit by debris, state police said.

Katelyn Forest of Saint John, Ind. was northbound on Illinois 394 about 3:45 p.m. when a chunk of the overpass slammed into the hood of her Ford Fusion.

“I do not believe that bridge is safe,” she wrote in a text to the Sun-Times, adding that she saw at least three other cars damaged by falling debris, as well.

“This could have very easily been fatal.”