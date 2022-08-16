Lansing school district gears up for safe return, hires new resource officer

Students at Larkin High School in Elgin were welcomed back to school Tuesday with a drum line.

Larkin is part of District U-46, Illinois' second-largest school district, serving nearly 39,000 students in Cook, DuPage, and Kane counties.

In Lansing, District 158 is kicking things off with a back-to-school bash before classes start Wednesday. The district is implementing several new safety measures this year.

One of those big initiatives is the hiring of a school resource officer (SRO) who will be dedicated to the district's five schools and nearly 2,700 students.

The SRO attended the back-to-school kickoff event to meet parents and students ahead of the first day.

The Lansing police detective will respond to school emergencies, attend school events and build relationships with families.

Also new this year, all students will be required to use a clear backpack.

Last year, an unloaded gun was found in the backpack of a student at one of the district's schools and the superintendent said he felt strongly about taking steps to prevent something similar from happening in the future.

"But it's time to put more substantial security measures in place. There's research that supports that metal detectors are not the most conducive for having a positive school environment. We don't want to create an environment that is prison like, but clear backpacks will allow for a level of transparency with what's being brought in our schools in lieu of a metal detector," said Dr. Nathan Schilling, Superintendent for Lansing School District 158.

In addition, new high-definition surveillance cameras are being installed throughout the district's buildings.

The district has also added a BluePoint alarm system, which essentially functions as a fire alarm for the police.