The Last Chapter Book Shop opens this weekend in Chicago

A new bookstore in Roscoe Village is exclusively embracing romance novels.

The Last Chapter Book Shop on Chicago’s North Side is challenging two notions. The first being that bookstores are dying, and the second is that Cupid's bow is permanently broken.

Owner Amanda Anderson says the new shop will carry everything from fantasy to mystery, suspense, and LGBTQ-plus genres.

She says a quick read can easily fix a troubled relationship.

"I hear stories, like I read this in a book, me and my husband tried it and our life has never been better, or I read this book and it really inspired me and my husband to go to therapy to work on our relationship," Anderson said.

The Last Chapter Book Shop is hosting their grand opening starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday at 2013 West Roscoe Ave.