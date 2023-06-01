Latrell Allen convicted of attempted murder of two Chicago police officers

It has been nearly three years since Latrell Allen was shot in Englewood by police.

On Thursday, he was convicted of the attempted murder of two Chicago police officers.

The incident started when officers responded to a call of a person with a gun.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted a suspect matching the description and began pursuing him on foot and by patrol car.

Then, police say the suspect fired his weapon, and they fired back near 56th and Aberdeen.

Allen then ran to his nearby home, where he was taken into custody and taken to a hospital because he was shot in the back.

Allen's lawyer questioned why the officers who shot Allen were not wearing body cameras when the bullets were fired.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability found that the two officers who shot Allen were justified in their use of deadly force.

Allen will be sentenced on July 11.