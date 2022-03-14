Legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson makes the jump to TV in new miniseries 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'

Academy-Award nominated acting legend Samuel L. Jackson is making the jump to television in the new six-episode limited series "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey," streaming now on AppleTV+.

Jackson stars as a man battling dementia who is given one last chance to reclaim his life and memories – and uses these final days to solve his beloved nephew’s murder.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Jackson about the idea of a character’s death, whether or not it helps him walk away easier…and which of his past characters he wonders about these days.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"I know Ptolemy’s life was finite and there’s a difference between what happens in this script and what happens in the book," Jackson said. "I always have characters I wish I could carry on with or see what going on, or wish THAT particular character didn’t die."

Hamilton asked Jackson if his iconic character Jules from 1994’s "Pulp Fiction" was still alive today, to which Jackson replied "He’s still walking the Earth."

Advertisement

"The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" is streaming now on AppleTV+.