Legionella bacteria prompts closures at NW Indiana schools

Two northwest Indiana schools are closed Friday after a district employee contracted Legionnaires’ disease.

Traces of legionella bacteria have been found in the water system at Chesterton Middle School and a cooling tower at Westchester Middle School in Chesterton, Indiana, according to a statement from the Duneland School Corporation. Both schools and the district’s administration building are closed on Friday.

The schools were tested after a district employee self-reported a positive test for Legionnaire’s disease, district officials said. It was not immediately clear how or where the disease was initially contracted.

The Porter County Health Department has been notified and the district is “working with an environmental company to immediately abate any environmental hazard to ensure the safety of students and staff,” according to the statement.

Chesterton Middle School and Westchester Intermediate School will have an “eLearning Day” on Friday, officials said. Teachers will post assignments by 10 a.m. Friday and students will be required to turn them in by 10 a.m. Oct. 8.

All other Duneland School Corporation schools remain open and in session Friday, the district said.