This summer's Lemont postcard pays tribute to the upcoming Paris Olympics with the recreation of a famous French painting.

This quarter's Lemont postcard

A Sunday on La Grande Jatte, by George Seurat

In the town's most recent quarterly postcard, community members gather near the l&m canal to imitate George Seurat's painting, A Sunday on La Grande.

Just like the River Seine, the l&m canal is a can't-miss feature of the town.