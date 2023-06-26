Libertyville's first Pickleball venue draws unexpected attention

Libertyville's newly opened pickleball venue is causing a stir as neighbors voice complaints about the noise generated by the paddles hitting the balls.

To address the noise concerns, the venue has taken measures by planting trees and bushes to help mitigate the sound that carries blocks away.

In an effort to promptly address the issue, trustees are visiting the courts on a daily basis to monitor the situation. They are actively working to find solutions and resolve the noise-related problems.

The board has scheduled another meeting on July 11th, during which they will discuss the ongoing matters surrounding the pickleball venue and explore additional steps to address the concerns raised by the community.