Hundreds evacuated after fire interrupts Easter brunch at Libertyville restaurant

A Libertyville restaurant caught fire during Easter brunch, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate and leaving one person hospitalized.

The fire happened at 1 p.m. Sunday at Austin's Saloon & Eatery in the 400 block of Peterson Road, according to Libertyville Fire Dept.

Over 500 people were reportedly at the restaurant when the fire broke out.

When crews arrived, they found the fire had come from the bar area but was extinguished by a sprinkler system.

Customers were still being evacuated and there was heavy smoke coming from inside the restaurant, according to fire officials.

As crews ventilated the building, they found three people with minor smoke inhalation who were treated at the scene.

A fourth person was taken to Condell Hospital but had non-life-threatening injuries.

The restaurant sustained significant fire, water and smoke damage.

Multiple fire, police and EMS agencies assisted in the response. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.