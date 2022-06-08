Lightfoot says strategy to win over Chicagoans is focusing on empathy, spreading positive messages

Mayor Lori Lightfoot began her campaign for a second term, visiting five Chicago neighborhoods.

She says her strategy to win over Chicagoans, is to focus on empathy and spread positive messages about what the city is doing.

She acknowledged that most Chicagoans are concerned about public safety.

Lightfoot greeted breakfast diners at Starlight Restaurant at 83rd and Kedzie in Ashburn.

She talked about what makes Chicago great, her support for small businesses and the people who care enough to step up.

Then she stopped at Brown Sugar Bakery in Park Manor. Owner Stephanie Hart says the administration supported small businesses during the darkest days of the pandemic.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Mayor Lightfoot says everything is important, but public safety is her priority.

She also says she supports Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, calling him the right leader for the right time.