Linda Brown: Chicago police search for woman last seen Saturday
CHICAGO - A 53-year-old woman last seen Saturday on the South Side has been reported missing, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Linda Brown was last seen in the 4500 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.
She may be driving a blue Honda Civic with Illinois plate CX57470 and could be in the area of the 2200 block of West North Avenue.
Linda Brown | CPD
Brown is described as 5 feet tall, about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Police said she may be in need of medical attention.
What you can do:
Area One detectives are asking anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts to call 312-747-8380.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.