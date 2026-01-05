Linda Brown: Chicago police search for woman last seen Saturday

The Brief A 53-year-old woman was last seen Saturday in Chicago. Police say she may be driving a blue Honda Civic and could need medical attention. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them.



A 53-year-old woman last seen Saturday on the South Side has been reported missing, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Linda Brown was last seen in the 4500 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.

She may be driving a blue Honda Civic with Illinois plate CX57470 and could be in the area of the 2200 block of West North Avenue.

Linda Brown | CPD

Brown is described as 5 feet tall, about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said she may be in need of medical attention.

What you can do:

Area One detectives are asking anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts to call 312-747-8380.