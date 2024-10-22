Revamped Bulls-themed basketball court in Little Village aims to unite, uplift community

The Brief A basketball court in Little Village has been transformed into a safe community space thanks to a renovation project led by the nonprofit Beyond the Ball and the Chicago Bulls. Founder Rob Castenada believes that outdoor play areas like the new courts are key to reducing crime and fostering safety and unity in the neighborhood. The refurbished courts, designed by Mexican artist Roco Drilo, aim to change the narrative of violence in Little Village and instill pride among local residents.



In some neighborhoods there are locations that historically serve as a dividing line for rival gangs. A basketball court in Little Village has been renovated into a safe space that unites the community.

"This space for four or five decades was one of the most dangerous places in the neighborhood," Castenada said.

Rob Castenada knows all about the violence in Little Village.

"A year after moving into our new home, a local gang found out that we had called the police when they were outside with a gun," Castenada said. "In retaliation they set our house on fire two different times."

That was nearly 25 years ago. Instead of giving into the pressure to leave, Rob and his wife stayed in the neighborhood, founding the nonprofit Beyond the Ball. Their goal is to use the power of basketball to unite people and create community. Beyond the Ball recently got an assist from the Chicago Bulls, by refurbishing three basketball courts that reach over 1,500 young people annually.

Courtesy of the Chicago Bulls

"Little Village is the engine of the city that people don’t really realize all the time," said Adrienne Scherenzel, who is the VP of Community Engagement for the Chicago Bulls. "It should give them a sense of pride but they should also see that beautiful things can be in their neighborhood as well. They don’t always have to go downtown or somewhere else. They can enjoy what they like to do in their neighborhood, but also see beautiful things here."

When this project came together, Castenada insisted on the courts being outdoors not indoors.

"Perception is so much a part of feeling safe," said Castenada. "That’s why for us outdoor play spaces and playing basketball here is such an important thing. When I started doing this work 26-years ago in the neighborhood we were always indoors. We were borrowing school gyms, church gyms, Boys and Girls Club. One of the things I always wrestled with was if the only time kids could safe was when adults unlocked doors for them, we need to do better."

This project is more than just three new basketball courts. They’re helping to change the history of violence in Little Village.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of the Chicago Bulls

"The research is very clear," Castenada said. "Publicly owned space can either increase or decrease crime around them by up to 60-percent. The two determining factors are two-fold. Using basketball, we can get people in this space on a regular basis. The improvement of the built environment and the beauty of it. Those are the two things we need to bring crime down around this space."

The new refurbished courts are located right outside Gary-Ortiz Elementary School, 3000 S. Lawndale Ave. It faces the school, so students can look out the window and enjoy this piece of art. The court was designed by Mexican artist Roco Drilo.