Little Village residents allege fake settlement checks in smokestack implosion case, demand FBI investigation

A group of Little Village residents said they are getting fake checks from the settlement related to the botched smokestack implosion nearly four years ago.

In 2020, demolition of the former Crawford Coal Plant covered parts of Little Village in a blanket of dust.

Hilco Redevelopment Partners agreed to pay $12.25 million to settle a class action lawsuit.

They claim that some checks were from people that had passed away or names that were fabricated.

The group held a press conference on Sunday, stating that they want the FBI involved.

They also believe the money is "a drop in the bucket" for something they said was catastrophic.

"There needs to be a lot of accountability here. As a result, there's many ramifications. People suffered emotional distress, respiratory illness and have this in mind – this occurred during COVID-19. We were really dealing with a big challenge," one spokesperson in the group said.

More than 20,000 residents are impacted by the settlement. Each is expected to receive about $317.