Local dispensary offering marijuana menu to pair with Lollapalooza genres

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Cannabis
FOX 32 Chicago

Sunnyside Dispensary offering marijuana menu to pair with Lollapalooza acts

The express menu will be available on the festival's opening day on Thursday.

CHICAGO - Lollapalooza runs from this Thursday through Sunday and a local cannabis dispensary has a special offer.  

Sunnyside in River North will be launching an express menu during the festival. 

The dispensary will select marijuana products that pair well with different music genres. 

 Sunnyside says the menu is designed for a convenient, quick trip for walk-in customers. 

 The express menu will be available starting Thursday.