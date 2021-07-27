Local dispensary offering marijuana menu to pair with Lollapalooza genres

Lollapalooza runs from this Thursday through Sunday and a local cannabis dispensary has a special offer.

Sunnyside in River North will be launching an express menu during the festival.

The dispensary will select marijuana products that pair well with different music genres.

Sunnyside says the menu is designed for a convenient, quick trip for walk-in customers.

The express menu will be available starting Thursday.