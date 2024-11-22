Local hero honored during Aurora's holiday festivities

The Brief Aurora’s Winter Lights Fest opened Friday with a parade, tree lighting, and drone show. Local mailman Jaylen Lockhart was honored for heroism during the event. The Christkindlmarket is ongoing at RiverEdge Park through Christmas Eve.



Aurora officially rang in the holiday season Friday night with its annual Winter Lights Fest, drawing hundreds of residents to downtown for a parade, a tree lighting, and a dazzling drone show.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made a special pre-Thanksgiving appearance, riding through the streets alongside local performers, including energetic dance teams and singing porta potties called "Jingle Johns," who added to the festive atmosphere.

The highlight of the evening was the recognition of Jaylen Lockhart, a USPS mail carrier hailed as a local hero. Lockhart helped save a neighbor, Guy Miller, who fell outside by calling for help. Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin presented Lockhart with the Mayor’s Award of Service.

"You make us all Aurora proud," Irvin said.

Lockhart expressed his gratitude for the honor.

"I’m blessed and so glad that I was chosen to do this," he said. "I will hold this near and dear to my heart."

Lockhart and the mayor flipped the switch to light the city’s holiday tree, officially marking the start of the season.

The night ended with a magical drone show over the Fox River, lighting up the sky and spreading cheer among attendees.

While the Winter Lights Fest has wrapped up, Aurora’s Christkindlmarket at RiverEdge Park continues to welcome visitors. The market is open select nights now through Christmas Eve.