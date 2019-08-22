Lockdown lifted at Belvidere schools after 'safety concern'

article

The lockdown of Belvidere-area schools was lifted Thursday afternoon after law enforcement investigated a "safety concern."

Belvidere School District 100 announced the lockdown had been lifted at 1:20 p.m. and that students will be released per their usual schedule.

Belvidere School District 100 put out a statement on Facebook Thursday morning, saying they received a 911 call that prompted them to go on lockdown.

Officials have not said what exactly initiated the lockdown.

Belvidere is roughly 14 miles east of Rockford.