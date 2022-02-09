Logan Square liquor store robbed, gunman strikes clerk in head

A Logan Square liquor store was robbed early Wednesday, police said.

Around 12:30 a.m., in the 2000 block of North California, a male clerk at the store was approached by an unknown man with a handgun.

Police said the gunman demanded money from the register, and the clerk complied. The gunman also grabbed two bottles of liquor before fleeing the store on foot.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The clerk was struck once in the back of his head with the handle of the gun, but refused to go to a hospital.

Advertisement

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.