Long delays, cancellations hit Chicago airports amid second snowstorm

More than 250 flights were canceled Monday at O’Hare International Airport, while Midway Airport reported only one cancellation.

That number could grow as snow continues to fall across the Chicago area.

What we know:

Flight cancellations at both airports continue to rise, and more than 700 delays have already been reported. O’Hare is currently topping FlightAware’s "Misery Map," logging more delays and cancellations than any other major airport.

Passengers said Sunday they waited up to two hours on board as crews de-iced planes. Others reported sitting on the tarmac after landing, waiting with dozens of aircraft for an open gate.

On Monday afternoon, FOX 32 spoke with a traveler from Virginia who has been stuck in Chicago since Sunday morning while trying to get to Fargo, North Dakota, for work.

"Our flight got delayed and it was saying we were supposed to get into Fargo around 4ish. Then we got a delay after that and it said 8 o'clock. Then after that it got canceled, so unfortunately, we had to get a hotel," said traveler Alante Montgomery. "Our bags are in Fargo. We had to go shopping today. It's bad man, it's just bad."

What's next:

The good news: At least in O’Hare’s Terminal 1, TSA lines were moving efficiently Monday for passengers whose flights remained on schedule.

Travelers heading to either airport are urged to closely monitor their flight status.