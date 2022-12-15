Low-income homeowners suing Cook County over property tax sales system

Cook County is being sued over its property tax sales system.

A federal lawsuit has been filed by two low-income homeowners and community groups that represent Black and Latino Chicagoans.

Court documents obtained by the Tribune allege that the county treasurer’s practice of turning over properties with delinquent taxes to private buyers unfairly starves the original homeowners of equity and violates the Fair Housing Act.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The suit names both Treasurer Maria Pappas and Cook County as defendants.