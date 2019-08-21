Making Labor Day plans? You could get paid to party for the weekend

The last weekend of summer is almost here and Hefty Party Cups is offering 500 people the chance to set up an epic end-of-summer bash by giving out some cash.

“The beloved party cup knows that people love to party, but the price tag that comes with hosting can hold you back,” the company states in a promotional release.

Starting Wednesday, the popular party cup company will dole out $300 to 500 people – a total of $150,000 – to spend however they want for a final summer hurrah.

“Whether you need groceries, cleaning supplies or décor, we don’t care how you use it – as long as you use it to get the party started!” the release states.

Anyone age 21 or older can participate. All the party planner needs to do is head to heftypartycuppayout.com to register.

On Wednesday, 100 people have a chance to get $300. On Thursday and Friday, 200 people will have a chance at getting the party funds.

The money comes in the form of a MasterCard pre-paid card, according to the official rules. The card is valid for up to six months from the time of redemption but cannot be reissued.

Only one gift card per entrant will be given out.