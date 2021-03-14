Man, 18, charged with carjacking 60-year-old woman at gunpoint

article

An 18-year-old man faces felony charges after allegedly carjacking a 60-year-old woman at gunpoint last month in Scottsdale on the Southwest Side.

Edwin Arroyo was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, according to Chicago police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Arroyo allegedly took the woman’s belongings and vehicle at gunpoint about 3:50 p.m. Feb. 22 in the 8300 block of South Kostner Avenue, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.