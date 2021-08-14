Man, 19, shot while sitting in vehicle at stop sign in Little Village
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot while sitting in his vehicle at a stop sign early Saturday in Little Village.
The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of South Trumbull.
The victim was at the stop sign at about 2:45 a.m. when he heard several shots fired and felt pain, police said.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
The victim was uncooperative with further details, police said.
No one is in custody.