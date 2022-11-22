Man, 20, wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was standing on the sidewalk just after midnight in the 7200 block of South Yates Boulevard when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, officials said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.