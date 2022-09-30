Man, 21, shot several times in Gage Park drive-by

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The 21-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. when someone in a white sedan started shooting in the 3100 block of West 54th Street, police said.

He was shot in the leg, chest and arm and was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.