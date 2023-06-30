Man, 21, shot while driving in Back of the Yards

A man was shot while driving Friday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was driving just after midnight in the 5100 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out and struck his finger, police said.

He drove himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police said the victim was "very uncooperative" with officers and refused to answer any questions.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.