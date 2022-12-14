Man, 22, shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot and seriously wounded Wednesday morning in the Austin neighborhood.

The 22-year-old was outside around 10:36 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Ferdinand Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, back and upper arm, police said.

The man was dropped off at West Suburban High School before being transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody and no other injuries were reported.

Area Four detectives are investigating.